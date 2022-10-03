Is Public Transit Feasible in Cheyenne?

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.

“As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the two regions becomes more desirable,” says Tom Mason, Cheyenne MPO Director. “We will evaluate the community input we receive from this online meeting to develop a recommended transit service that provides a convenient and equitable connection for all future users.”

The online meeting will provide a study overview and six initial alignments between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. The public will have the opportunity to provide input through a survey, including which alignments they prefer.

The CO-WY Transit Feasibility Study will build on recent and ongoing planning efforts, examining travel markets, population/employment growth, and other infrastructure improvements across the two regions. It will also examine existing service models and evaluate how to maximize connectivity for users through integration with local transit providers.

The project team will develop a recommended transit service guided by technical analysis, stakeholder recommendations, and community input. A draft study will be presented later this year.

For more information on the project, visit the online meeting at cowytransitstudy.com.