Items Left on Heated Stove Leaves Property Owner Facing a $25K Bill

A single-family home in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard suffered $25,000 in damages, after an incident occurred on September 7, where items inadvertently placed on the stove heated and burned through the structure’s wooden frame.

Making a quick response to the dispatch call placed at 4:34 p.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) arrived on scene, finding the rental property filled with smoke. On entry, firefighters were able to locate the smoldering object as it emitted smoke from the kitchen area.

By 5 p.m., officials say the fire was under control and the scene was cleared by 6:03 p.m.

The fire resulted in $25,000 in damages, for loss of content and the significant smoke damage that occurred.

The outside westbound lane of Dell Range was blocked for 30 minutes, wherein the Cheyenne Police Department assisted CFR with traffic control. Congested traffic on Dell Range presented response issues for CFR crewmembers as they worked to arrive on scene.

Drivers who are determined to ride through a fire scene pose a threat to our firefighters. For this reason, Cheyenne Fire Rescue would like to remind all residents to yield to ALL emergency vehicles when the warning sound is activated.

Story by Cheyenne Fire Rescue