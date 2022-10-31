It’s a Thriller This Time of Year

As Michael Jackson crooned in the song Thriller, “Nobody’s gonna save you from the beast about to strike.” It’s the season for a little bit of a scare and a little bit of fun for our kiddos dressing up as their favorite goblin or ghoul before going from house to house for candy. If the beginning of all this hype started with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain and the effort to ward off ghosts and spirits,

We might all need to dress up and potentially move the date to an even scarier day: Election Day.

I feel like the biggest house in the neighborhood this Halloween. Everyone wants something more. The gas man wants more, the grocery store wants more, the utility companies want more… More, More, More! Inflation is a thing, and, while I am sure there is somebody out there whose sack runneth over, I am not sure where they are located.

Inflation and interest rates continue to be top of mind for Americans, and both have been on the rise.

Certainly, in Laramie County we have not been immune. We are too close to the period to have solid economic numbers. But, if you talk to realtors or bankers, you will quickly find out that we are definitely slowing down in the housing and banking sectors. We are somewhat impacted by national trends even here in Wyoming, but we will weather the storm better than most.

It seems more like a Monster Mash than a Saw movie in this part of the country, and I appreciate that. When you look at a growth map of the US, most of Wyoming isn’t a highlight. But, our little corner in Southeast Wyoming is. The Capital City and most of the front range is in a state of growth and continuing to expand. Cheyenne is still a favored place for business relocation, and we are on the precipice of a time of major renewal for FE Warren AFB. The recent CREG report, which tells us where the state government is financially, is quite bullish, but it is also important to realize the costs against this revenue will increase significantly as well. There are many positive signs for the economy in Cheyenne, but, frankly, some of the news is as chilling as ghost stories around the campfire. Here at the chamber, the bottom line for us is to continue as servant leaders providing business with the information you need to make good decisions. Hopefully, we can ride the waves together, and at the end of the day Cheyenne is a lot more like the song Monster Mash than the aforementioned Thriller Happy Halloween All, and Watch Out for all the Ghosts and Goblins running around! YOUR Chamber of Commerce Dale Steenbergen | President | CEO