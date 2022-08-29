It’s Back – 24/7 Tutoring – Free For Students

Laramie County School District 1 will continue partnership with PAPER to provide free, online tutoring for students in third through 12th grade.

PAPER is a secure, online tutoring service that provides students with unlimited, 24/7 academic support.

PAPER tutors have been specially trained to conduct expert, academic support in a secure, chat-based platform. They are available to assist students in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.

LCSD1 teachers also have accounts and are able to review all student activity to see what they’re working on and provide more targeted instruction as needed.

For more information, contact the LCSD1 Service Desk at servicedesk@laramie1.org.

Story by Laramie County School District 1