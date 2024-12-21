It’s just before Christmas and all through the store, Amazon workers are striking for more

‘Twas the nights before Christmas, and all through the warehouses, not a worker was stirring – thanks to the extensive Amazon worker strikes. Starting today, thousands of Amazon workers from California, New York, Illinois, and Georgia are officially on strike from their respective facilities. This strike is composed of workers from ten separate warehouses, and many others are Primed to join. Teamsters is leading the strike in an attempt to force Amazon to negotiate contracts, which they have yet to agree to.

WY We Care: Not only do these looming strikes have the potential significantly delay the arrival of last-minute gifts for shoppers everywhere, it can also harm small businesses who rely on timely shipments to keep their businesses running smoothly. On the positive side, these strikes makes it even clearer why we should shop in our local Wyoming stores. When shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers, turn to your local retailers and make sure you don’t get hit by late shipments. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!