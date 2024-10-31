It’s Prime Election Time

With two weeks to go and voting already underway in Election 2024, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce today released its election primer. The guide, which is distributed ahead of the general election every four years, serves as an educational resource for Chamber members and our network of state and local chambers and includes key election dates and information on how, when, and where to vote.

It is imperative that our Wyoming business community joins together and makes our voices heard this election season on local, state, and national levels. We encourage all of our members to do your research on candidates and their stances on business policies ahead of election date. Having a slate of legislators that are in support of pro-growth and pro-business policies will make it much easier to pass legislation that helps Wyoming to be the best place to live, work, and do business.