It’s That Time of the Year: Join in the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s 34th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce invites you to board The Polar Express for this year’s 34th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade, but act fast! If you’re planning to enter a float or volunteer, now is the time to secure your spot in one of Cheyenne’s most beloved holiday traditions.
Each year, the streets of downtown Cheyenne come alive with the magic of the season, as residents and visitors gather to celebrate. This year, we’re calling on local businesses, organizations, and families to join the parade and showcase their holiday spirit with a Polar Express inspired float. Don’t miss your chance to take part in this unforgettable celebration!
Float Registration Deadlines:
- General Registration ($50): Now through November 15th
- Late Registration ($70): November 16th through November 29th
To reserve your float space, visit www.cheyennechamber.org/parade. With limited spaces available and the deadline approaching, we encourage you to register as soon as possible to avoid the increased fee!
Float Application Requirements:
- Contact Information: Float contact name, email, and phone number.
- Float Bio: A brief 3-5 sentence description of your float.
- Noise Information: Will your float feature music, horns, or engine rumble?
- Mode of Travel: Let us know if you’ll have walkers, horses, or a vehicle/trailer.
- Float Length: Include the full length of any towing vehicles.
- Parade Guidelines Agreement: Confirmation that you’ve read and agree to theguidelines.
Support the Parade: Order a Poinsettia!
Help keep our parade magical by ordering a poinsettia! These festive plants directly support the event’s safety measures and logistics. Order by visiting https://www.cheyenne.org/oldwestholiday/parade/, and our volunteers will deliver them the week of Thanksgiving.
Volunteer Opportunities:
We’re still seeking volunteers to make this year’s event a success. From setup to cleanup, there are several ways to contribute. Visit https://www.cheyenne.org/oldwestholiday/parade/parade-volunteers/ to see available opportunities and sign up.
Celebrate Small Business Saturday with Us!
Taking place on Small Business Saturday, the Cheyenne Christmas Parade is an excellent opportunity to support local businesses and spread holiday cheer. Join us in celebrating Cheyenne’s entrepreneurial spirit and the joy of shopping local!
For more information, visit https://www.cheyennechamber.org/parade.