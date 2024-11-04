It’s That Time of the Year: Join in the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s 34th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce invites you to board The Polar Express for this year’s 34th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade, but act fast! If you’re planning to enter a float or volunteer, now is the time to secure your spot in one of Cheyenne’s most beloved holiday traditions.

Each year, the streets of downtown Cheyenne come alive with the magic of the season, as residents and visitors gather to celebrate. This year, we’re calling on local businesses, organizations, and families to join the parade and showcase their holiday spirit with a Polar Express inspired float. Don’t miss your chance to take part in this unforgettable celebration!

Float Registration Deadlines:

General Registration ($50): Now through November 15th

Late Registration ($70): November 16th through November 29th

To reserve your float space, visit www.cheyennechamber.org/parade. With limited spaces available and the deadline approaching, we encourage you to register as soon as possible to avoid the increased fee!

Float Application Requirements: