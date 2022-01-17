Judges Needed for Month of the Military Child Essay Contest
In the mid-1980’s, the U.S. Department of Defense declared April as the “Month of the Military Child” in honor of the more than 2 million children across the country who have one or more parents serving in the military. To recognize these children locally, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee (MAC) will hold their annual Month of the Military Child Essay Contest. The winners will be selected by a committee of volunteers and announced on April 15.
Judges Needed
This event would not be possible without the volunteers who offer their time in order to judge the entries. The deadline to sign-up as a judge is February 16, 2022. All essays will be provided to each level of judges by 5 p.m. on March 30, and judges will need to return the completed scoring rubrics by April 8 at 5 p.m.
All those interested in judging should contact Rhianna Brand at RhiannaB@cheyennechamber.org.
Submission Requirements
Essay submissions will be open to any student in LCSD #1 and LCSD #2 with a parent who is active duty, guard, reserve, or retired military. The deadline for essay submissions is March 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced on April 15, and an awards ceremony will be held on April 21 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at LCCC.