Keep Cool and Soak Up the Sun: Splash Pad Last Days of Summer

To combat upcoming temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, the Downtown Plaza Splash Pad will remain open until the weekend.

So, hurry and enjoy your last splash of fun for the season, before it’s too late! Operating hours for this week are as follows:

Monday-Thursday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Monday, September 12, the Splash Pad will close for the season and will not reopen until next summer.

Story by the City of Cheyenne