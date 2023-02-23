Landlocked and Loaded: USS Cheyenne

Cheyenne’s namesake submarine has been stripped down to the metal and will be fitted with completely new equipment before being relocated to San Diego, CA.

On the Road Again:

With updated fuel capabilities, basing USS Cheyenne in San Diego, CA will allow the submarine to reach any portion of the Pacific for their mission.

This life extension program will increase the USS Cheyenne’s service by ten to fifteen years.

The first of many submarine restructures, the renovations will install cutting edge technology in the U.S. Submarine Fleet .

This revitalization will “ allow the U.S. to maintain dominance of the sea ,” said Nuclear Submarine Officer ​CDR Bell .

WY We Care:

The USS Cheyenne serves a special place in our community as our namesake boat. The sailors aboard this submarine exemplify our can-do spirit and national pride.

Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett

Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.