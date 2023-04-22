Laramie County Library Foundation Selling Mother’s Day Gifts to Support Summer Reading Challenge

Laramie County Library Foundation is once again fundraising for the library’s Summer Reading Challenge with customizable Mother’s Day gifts. For a $100 donation, the library will provide a reusable tote bag containing a newly-released, surprise book based on your genre of choice, your choice of Coal Creek Coffee or tea from the Library Café, homemade treats from the Library Café, and a Mother’s Day greeting card. For $125, Mother’s Day gift bags can be upgraded to replace the treats with a bottle of wine and chocolates from Natural Grocers. All proceeds from the sale will go towards the library’s Summer Reading Challenge, ensuring that young readers stay engaged and inspired throughout the summer months.

The Mother’s Day gifts are available to purchase at https://lclsonline.org/mothers-day-bags/ until Monday, May 8 and may be picked up from the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12. Laramie County Library Foundation is appreciative of all those who have passed on the gift of reading and want to help give the gift of reading back to the Laramie County community this Mother’s Day. For more information about Laramie County Library Foundation, please visit https://lclsonline.org/foundation/.