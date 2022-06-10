Laramie County Library Foundation Selling Tickets for Annual Summer Soiree

Laramie County Library Foundation is selling tickets for the Summer Soiree, an annual fundraising event that highlights Wyoming’s talented local authors. This year’s theme is Intrigue, and the panel will feature local mystery/thriller authors James Chandler, Jeffrey A. Lockwood, and C.M. Wendelboe as they discuss their books, the inspiration for their thrilling stories, unique writing processes, and more in a discussion moderated by Craig Blumenshine. All proceeds from tickets sales will support Laramie County Library System’s events, resources, and services.

All three authors have penned several novels with different takes on the thriller genre, exploring topics from the legal defense of seemingly cold-hearted killers to suspicious insect outbreaks that threaten entire communities. With backgrounds ranging from military service and law enforcement to the natural sciences, the authors bring exciting new takes to the classic mystery genre. Chandler, Wendleboe, and Lockwood will discuss the backgrounds behind their stories, and delve into the details of what inspires and motivates them to write their fantastic novels.

The Summer Soiree: Intrigue will be held at Laramie County Community College’s Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium on Sunday, June 26 at 2pm. Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with the authors while enjoying refreshing summer beverages, a chocolate fountain, and charcuterie table. Each author will participate in a book signing, and books will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online.

Story by Laramie County Library Foundation