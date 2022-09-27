Laramie County Library System Eliminates Overdue Fines and Implements Fine Forgiveness

Laramie County Library System’s Board of Directors voted to eliminate overdue fines, forgive existing fines, and remove most fees for services and materials. The policy change furthers Laramie County Library System’s pursuit of its mission “to be a hub for engagement, literacy and learning, and lifelong curiosity and discovery,” by making the library’s collections, services, and resources more accessible for every member of the community.

“Public libraries in the United States were formed to ensure equal access to information,” said Executive Director and County Librarian Carey Hartmann. “Removing fines and fees will assist those in our community who are most in need of free and easy access to library materials. The families and individuals this will most impact are those who value engagement and growth but have to make difficult decisions on where and how to spend money. We are dedicated to eliminating barriers, and this change makes our services considerably more accessible.”

In addition to fine forgiveness and elimination, video games and DVDs now check out for free with an extended loan period of seven days. Television series are also free to check out with an extended loan period of twenty-one days and there is no longer a fee to utilize meeting room equipment such as AV carts and projectors.

While overdue fines have been eliminated, library users will still be charged for lost and damaged items. Lost and damaged item charges have not been forgiven and still remain on library users’ accounts.

These changes went into effect August 1, 2022. The library encourages any individual who has questions about removed fines, remaining charges, or other issues with accounts to call the library at 307-634-3561 or to visit a service desk at any library location. The policy change applies to all three branches in Cheyenne, Burns, and Pine Bluffs and items and materials on the bookmobile.

For information about this change, details on the library’s lost and damaged items policy, and explanations of remaining charges, please visit https://lclsonline.org/finefree/.

Laramie County Library System is excited to turn a new page in its efforts to remove barriers to access and looks forward to welcoming new and returning patrons to the library.