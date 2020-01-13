Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

Alexandra Robért, who is a sophomore at South High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 13.

She is an honors student, is enrolled in AP classes and carries a 4.18 GPA.

A member of numerous clubs and activities, Robért participates in orchestra, cheerleading, swimming, DECA and FBLA. She lettered in swim, cheer, dance, orchestra, FBLA and DECA. She earned All-City, All-State and All-American honors in cheer, participated on three state championship cheer teams and qualified for FBLA and DECA Nationals. This year, she was a member of the 2019 state swim team.

Involved in the community, she is a member of the Cheyenne Fiddle Orchestra and belongs to her church symphony.

According to members of the nominating committee, Robért displays South High’s HERD values, Honorable, Enthusiastic, Responsible and Determined.

“She was able to accomplish so much in the year that her father lost his battle with cancer,” South High Assistant Principal Jennifer Brownhill said. “She continues to be as strong as ever.”

Robért plans to attend the University of Wyoming where she’s considering majoring in law. Additionally, she wishes to continue her cheer career.