Laramie County Sheriff Makes International News for Protecting Business
Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak has made international headlines for his innovative response to increased theft in local stores. Sheriff Kozak is channeling Wyoming’s western heritage and forming a wild west posse to wrangle up retail bandits. These brave volunteers will be dressed fully in Western wear, making them easily identifiable to both the general public – and the criminals themselves.
Get Involved: This old-school posse will be made up of volunteers, 18 and over, with a valid drivers license, good driving record, high school diploma/GED, and no felonies. Does this sound like you? Ride on over to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. to get the run-down from Sheriff Kozak himself and apply.