Laramie Ecologist Declares U.S. Senate Run

Laramie ecologist and UW professor Merav Ben-David declared her candidacy for U.S. Senate on Saturday at the Wyoming Women’s March.

On her candidacy, Ben-David says, “We are facing many challenges now, globally, nationally, and in Wyoming, and these are only going to become more pressing. I’m ready to put my experience, knowledge, and skills to work to represent the people of Wyoming and protect the future of the state.”

Born in Israel, Ben-David has resided in Wyoming for 20 years and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2009. She served in the Israeli military, and has traveled the world as a scientist and researcher.

Ben-David continues, “In my 20 years in Wyoming, I have trained hundreds of students from every corner of the state, and have seen firsthand what we can accomplish together… I look forward to being a fresh voice for our state.”