LCCC donates medical supplies to help fight COVID-19

Laramie County Community College (LCCC) donated boxes of medical supplies to help medical providers and first responders fight COVID-19.

All donated materials will remain in Laramie County.

Faculty and staff across the LCCC campus answered the call for help to serve the community. Programs that provided a variety of PPE included: Nursing, Surgical Technology, Radiography, Sonography, Physical Therapy Assistant, Dental Hygiene, Outreach & Workforce Development, Biology, EMT, Microbiology, Auto Body, Diesel, Art, Exercise Science.

“This absolutely was a collective effort,” said Lisa Trimble, associate vice president of institutional advancement at LCCC and one of the coordinators for this project.

According to Trimble, this donation was made possible once the various programs moved classes to a virtual environment, meaning they would not need the supplies themselves this semester. In just one week, hundreds of boxes were collected for the cause.

Supplies were delivered late last week to the Laramie County Health Department and Emergency Management.

“It’s great to see a community come together,” said Jeanine West, the director of Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management. “Our operations center is thankful for the generous donation of PPE to help support our local responders and clinics in this fight against COVID-19.”