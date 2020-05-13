LCCC now approved to offer bachelor degrees in two applied science programs

It’s official! Beginning this fall, Laramie County Community College will offer bachelor of applied science degrees in two programs.

Now that approval has come from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), LCCC will offer two options for these BAS degrees:

applied management (under the Business & Accounting Pathway)

healthcare administration (under the Health Science & Wellness Pathway)

The HLC is the entity that oversees and authorizes regional accreditation for the seven Wyoming community colleges.

“In Laramie County, and across Wyoming, we recognize the importance of helping more individuals access a path to a bachelor’s degree. It is critical for our current and future economic success,” LCCC President Dr. Joe Schaffer said.

Discussions for this opportunity began for LCCC in 2018.The rigorous approval process for the BAS degree began with legislative authorization in the 2019 session. Following approval by the LCCC Board of Trustees and the Wyoming Community College Commission, the final step was the approval from the HLC, who visited the college earlier this year for a thorough review process.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our current and former students to get an advanced degree,” said Jeff Shmidl, who has been overseeing much of this process as the interim program director of Business & Finance.

Shmidl noted that the next big step is taking applications and beginning the review process to accept students into the respective programs. Each program has a separate application that prospective students must complete in addition to the standard LCCC application. Students must come into these programs already possessing an associate of applied science degree. Tuition for this degree is the same as all other LCCC tuition rates.

On top of this, LCCC will offer all those entering one of these BAS programs a $1,000 grant for this year’s fall semester. Accepted applicants will receive more information about this benefit.

LCCC worked closely to survey area businesses and industry sectors regarding the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed in the workplace. Feedback was used to incorporate the course design and content of the programs. Businesses interested in assisting with internships provided input into the course content and desired program outcomes. College faculty and current and potential students were also surveyed to determine the level of interest in the programs, various pathways for students and flexibility of the offerings.

Applications are now open for the limited spots available in each program. For more help with the application process, contact admissions@lccc.wy.edu.

