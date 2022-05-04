Leadership Cheyenne Accepting Applications for Mural Locations
The Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2022 is interested in contributing to the aesthetics of the buildings in our great community. This year’s class is interested in sharing the history of Cheyenne in a fun and modern way. Murals, specifically, have become community centerpieces that bring people together to celebrate the heritage and history of their home.
Leadership Cheyenne is currently looking for 2-4 “blank canvases” that would allow for a mural that is artistic, interactive, and “Instagram worthy”. This project functions on the concept that well placed and interactive art will increase tourism, business, and community traffic to chosen areas.
The following is a list of criteria we are asking for in potential mural locations:
- The blank canvas will need to be at least 12’x12’ amount of space.
- Though we would love for these murals to stay up for as long as their life allows, businesses must commit to a minimum of 10 years to be a recipient.
- There must be permission obtained by the building owner.
- The mural must be in a location that will benefit the Cheyenne Community with an increase of pedestrian traffic.
- A formal agreement shall be made with the business owner as to the plan for the placing of the art and the continuation of the art.
Do you have a space that fits this description? Would you like to partner with Leadership Cheyenne on this project? Send a letter of interest with photos of the location to ElizabethB@CheyenneChamber.org by Wednesday, May 18 at 11:59 p.m. Requests will be considered by Leadership Cheyenne and selected businesses will be notified by the end of May.
Interested in Joining Next Year’s Class?
Leadership Cheyenne offers a development opportunity to help prepare you for both professional advancement and leadership opportunities in the community. Apply online today.