Leadership Cheyenne Graduation: Luncheon on June 3
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Monthly Luncheon will be on Friday, June 3. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Little America. The Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2022 will graduate during the luncheon, and guest speaker Governor Mark Gordon will address the attendees.
Leadership Cheyenne brings professionals together for a challenging, interactive, and thought-provoking educational opportunity. The program explores the dynamics of what makes Cheyenne a unique community and builds a strong network of future community leaders. As a class project, members plan and coordinate the Chamber’s annual “Boo-tification Ball” to raise funds for a community beautification project of their choice.
Elected Governor in 2018, Governor Gordon has spearheaded efforts to diversify all sectors of Wyoming’s economy, including technology; finance; agriculture; energy, including carbon capture and sequestration; research; education; and tourism. He believes government is best when it is closest to the people and is committed to giving local communities the tools they need to thrive.
Early Bird Discounts end at 11:59 p.m. on May 31.