Let’s Talk Tourists

Cheyenne Frontier Days is in full gear now, which means the tourists are here and ready to get into the western spirit. As locals it can be hard not to get annoyed by the large crowds attracted by CFD, but it’s important to remember how beneficial tourism is for Cheyenne’s economy.

Go deeper: We talked to Domenic Bravo, President and CEO of Visit Cheyenne, about how important tourism is for our economy. He spoke about how western heritage is deeply rooted in Cheyenne’s culture, from the railroads to historic ranches to CFD itself. “Frontier Days has been an iconic event, not just for Wyoming, but for the nation and internationally,” said Bravo. Cheyenne is known worldwide for a western way of life, and Frontier Days brings people here year-round.

By the numbers: According to Bravo, Frontier Days has a $40 million economic impact. This is a massive boost for our economy, and it comes mostly from the tourists. Next time you see a tourist taking a picture in front of the Wrangler or a boot, thank them for spending their money here and encourage them to buy more!