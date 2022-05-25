Lions Park Drive Closed at Carey Avenue for Concrete Replacement

As part of the Carey Ave. Multi Path project, and due to the restricted width of the Lions Park Dr. entrance off Carey Ave., crews will have to close the section of roadway entirely for approximately one week to facilitate concrete replacement. Access to all facilities will be maintained at the Kennedy Rd. entrance. This entrance services everything north of the Botanic Gardens facility. This closure is tentatively scheduled to begin today, May 25.

Story by the City of Cheyenne