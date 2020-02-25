Property Management Company Launches in Partnership with Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange

Lynn Buys Houses announces launch of new property management company, Lynn Manages Houses and partnership with Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange.

Lynn Manages Houses, alongside Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, are joining forces to help bring quality rental and investment opportunities to the Cheyenne Community.

February 27, 2020, will officially mark the day that Lynn Manages Houses opens its doors for business. The company behind Lynn Manages Houses, Lynn Buys Houses, has been a long time staple of the Cheyenne real estate landscape and is looking to expand their great culture and quality of work into the property management field.

Lynn Manages Houses will be combining efforts with Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, specifically the Bowers Team (James & Katrina Bowers) and Managing Broker, Paul Wells. CBTPE will be on-board to help navigate the world of real estate, while Lynn Buys Houses will continue to do what they do best–bringing homes to a level of excellence and elegance while Lynn Manages Houses will ensure a high-quality experience for both home owners and residents alike.

Please join Lynn and company and The Property Exchange at their Grand Opening “Red Carpet Event, ” brought to you by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, on February 27th at 10:00 am.

