Magic City Enterprises Hosts 2021 Festival of Trees Virtual Event

It’s that time of year again! Magic City Enterprises is hosting its 2021 Festival of Trees virtually again this year with a fantastic assortment of auction items, including the heart of their event: the Christmas trees!

The annual Festival of Trees is a treasured holiday event within the Cheyenne community and is a unique opportunity to celebrate the holiday season and shop for unique items as gifts for your loved ones, or to keep for yourself!

The virtual event will be held starting at noon on Black Friday (November 26) through 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5. The annual auction offers beautiful, custom-decorated holiday trees and other various items donated by community partners who volunteer their time and support to Magic City Enterprises.

Bid on your favorite items from the comfort of your own home by going to Magic City’s auction site.

Magic City Enterprises is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has bee celebrating Christmas with the Cheyenne community for 50 years! The Festival of Trees is their biggest fundraising event and they rely heavily on their donors to join their mission of supporting individuals with disabilities to live successfully.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for the event or have any questions, please reach out to Amanda Peterson at 307-421-6013 or apeterson@mcewyo.org.

