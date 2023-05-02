Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match Returns to Casper in 2023

Through the support of Governor Mark Gordon’s Office, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation and Casper Shooters Club are thrilled to announce the seventh annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will be held July 14-16 in Casper, Wyoming at the Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex for the third year in a row.

“Magpul’s Governor’s Match is a summer tradition I look forward to every year,” said Governor Mark Gordon. “This annual shooting match features some of the world’s best competitive shooters and highlights Wyoming’s commitment to the Second Amendment and the safe and proficient use of firearms.”

This national-level shooting sports competition has become a tradition for many, bringing together elected officials and members of the public to observe and interact with some of the greatest competition shooters in the world.

Not only does this high-level shooting competition provide an exciting opportunity for shooters and spectators, but it is also a lucrative event for Casper and the surrounding area with hundreds of participants and attendees supporting Wyoming’s local and state economies with additional travel and tourism dollars.

“This summer, top shooters from all over the country will be joined by the up-and-coming stars in Casper, Wyoming for the 2023 edition of the Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match,” said Representative Art Washut (R-Casper). “I enjoy watching the collaboration that precedes this match as officials from the City of Casper, Visit Casper, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation and our local competitive shooters team up to host an event that gets bigger and better every year! I have heard some of what is in store for us, and I am eager to be there.”

This year’s match anticipates hosting up to 360 competitive shooters in a USPSA Level II match that includes 11 stages plus chrono and 400 rounds. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

“After a successful 2022 event, we are very proud to once again host the Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match in 2023,” said Brian Shain of Casper Shooters Club. “This event will be a pistol/PCC match featuring 11 stages and will attract shooters from all over the country allowing us to show off the great State of Wyoming.”

In addition to the match, organizers are currently working with Visit Casper, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and other local organizations to host additional events throughout the weekend, including a shooting sports legislative panel and a downtown event, that will enhance the overall experience for participants and its spectators.

Additional details about the 2023 Governor’s Match will be released in the spring of 2023 along with the updated Match Book for participants.

Registration is open now. Learn more at caspershooters.com.