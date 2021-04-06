Mayor Patrick Collins Helps Fill City Potholes

Mayor Patrick Collins joined Street & Alley Manager Randy Hickman last week to fill potholes in Cheyenne.

With Cheyenne’s annual freeze and thaw cycle, potholes on the city’s roadways will inevitably emerge, and those that already exist will expand. To learn more about City functions, Mayor Collins joined Randy and helped fill concrete potholes along West 20th St. and Pioneer Ave. The team then proceeded to Snyder Ave. on Cheyenne’s south side to fill asphalt potholes.

Street & alley crews for the City of Cheyenne are busy year-round. Duties include filling potholes, street sweeping, alley and road blading, snow removal, and inlet cleaning.

You can report potholes that need repair by completing a “Report a Concern” form.

Watch Mayor Collins and Randy work together to repair City streets for the betterment of our community.