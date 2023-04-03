Murder Mystery Dinner at the Red Lion Hotel

Keep your wits about you, and join us for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner on May 19th, 2023 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

Fedoras and flapper dresses are encouraged and get ready to bid on some amazing items as we will have a live auction during the night’s festivities. This event will be interactive, so be prepared for a killer time!

Tickets are $65 for Museum Members, $500 for a Member Table, $75 for Non-Members, and $550 for a table for Non-Members. Ticket Prices increase at the door to $90.

Please purchase your group’s tickets in one transaction in order to guarantee seating together. We recommend groups of 6 or more purchase a table.

The Jest Murder Mystery Co. has worked with many big-name companies such as Amazon, Google, Pfizer, Microsoft, and more. With such an elaborate performance from the mystery experts, the evening is sure to be a memorable one.

Tickets are available at: www.oldwestmuseum.org/event-calendar

Not a member? Help support the Museum and join our other members today by visiting: www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership

Quick Facts:

Who: Bullets in the Bathtub Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, May 19th, at 5:30PM

Where: The Cheyenne Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Road, Cheyenne, Wy

Contact: Amanda Byzewski, Art Show and Events Coordinator, amanda.byzewski@oldwestmuseum.org