Name That Turtle Contest Continues at Botanic Gardens

Shortgo Posted On March 22, 2023
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens still need your help naming the two Florida Red-bellied Cooter turtles that were recently donated to the gardens.

Staff received several suggestions at the Tilted Tulip Gift Shop last week and has reviewed the nominations for the turtles’ names.

The names have been narrowed down to five pairs: “Tuck and Tim,” “Squirtle and Yertle,” “Walter and Boris,” “Mac and Roni,” and “Stretch and Namaste.”

You still have time to vote and help the turtles feel right at home! The ballot box at the front desk will remain open until Thursday, March 30.

Each vote is $1, and you’re welcome to vote as many times as you’d like. This fundraiser will help the gardens with conservatory improvements, so come one, come all




