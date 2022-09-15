National Tour of Menopause the Musical Plays Cheyenne October 13

Four Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 49 Tony Awards®, are proudly bringing the international hit show Menopause The Musical® to Cheyenne and will play the Cheyenne Civic Center for one performance, October 13, 2022. Menopause The Musical® is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Tickets are currently on sale Monday, September 19th and can be purchased at Cheyennepresents.com or by calling (307)637-6363. Group discounts for 10+ are also available at the same number.

Menopause The Musical® is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating over 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical® has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood

and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Menopause The Musical® is now in its 21st year and 16th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities

worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

About GFour Productions

Proud producers and co-financiers of some of the world’s highest caliber entertainment, from Broadway to the West End and beyond. Current Broadway productions and investments include: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, THE BOOK OF MORMON, SIX THE MUSICAL; and AMERICAN BUFFALO starring Sam Rockwell, Laurence Fishburne and Darren Criss. Other current and recent productions include: THE SHARK IS BROKEN in the West End; the U.K tour of DREAMGIRLS; the U.S. tours of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, the Tony Award®-nominated FIDDLER ON THE ROOF; and AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM TOUR in partnership with BASE Entertainment and the Estate of Whitney Houston, now playing in Las Vegas at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino. Other highlights include winning four 2020 Tony Awards® for THE INHERITANCE including Best Play; winning the 2013 Tony Award® for their production of WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF; co financing the Tony Award® winning MATILDA THE MUSICAL; producing 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton; and producing AMERICAN SON starring Kerry Washington, which was recently adapted for Netflix. Their combined shows have been nominated for 146 Tony Awards®, winning 48 and 110 Drama Desk Awards, winning 56. Their smash hit MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL®, now in its 21st year including 16 years as the longest running musical in Las Vegas history, can be seen nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip as well as on tour around the U.S., Australia, Canada, Europe and New Zealand. Seen by more than 17 million fans, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities in 17 countries worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit GFourProductions.com.