New Pickleball Courts in Full Swing

J. Elizabeth Bennett Posted On July 31, 2023
We’re in a pickle! The new pickleball courts in Lions Park have officially opened this afternoon, bringing residents access to the fastest-growing sport throughout the country. The City of Cheyenne is all about giving residents a smorgasbord of recreational opportunities. So grab your paddles and get ready to pickle it up in style!

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber supports many community development projects that improve the lives of our residents and our visitors. In short, Cheyenne should be a great place to live, work, and do business! With the addition of another new recreational facility, we are building a better Cheyenne for years to come.




