No Trout about it – This is a Reel Big Fish!

One small fry from Kemmerer is catching a boatload of attention for his record-breaking tiger trout catch out of the Viva Naughton Reservoir. Thirteen-year-old Jaxon Krall broke the state record for tiger trout size in late July with his 12.77-pound, 31.25-inch long, and 16.75-inch girth catch. If you’ve ever caught a trout bigger than that, let minnow – cause I shore haven’t. Krall has more than earned his stripes as a fisherman. If you’re curious to learn more about Krall, tiger trout, or if you’re fishing for tips to get bigger fish to fry, check out the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

