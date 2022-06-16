Northrop Grumman Begins Fabrication of Key NGI Components

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE: NOC) Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) team recently began fabrication of integral throat entrances for the NGI solid rocket motors. This key milestone marks the beginning of manufacturing of key components for the NGI program. Produced at the company’s Bacchus facility in Magna, this hardware utilizes numerous Northrop Grumman advanced testing, inspection and development capabilities, including a specialized fiber weaving capability (pictured). This technology enables rapid development, prototyping and production for NGI to achieve the motor performance supporting this critical mission.

With over 60 years of mission-proven experience, Northrop Grumman with strategic partner Raytheon Technologies, has the technical expertise and operational manufacturing and test facilities needed to enable low risk, high performance propulsion solutions in support of the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) NGI program.

For more information about NGI, please click here.

Story by Northrop Grumman