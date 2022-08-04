Northrop Grumman SBIRS GEO-6 Payload Launched in Support of Missile Warning Satellite Mission for US Space Force

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has played a vital role in the successful deployment of the missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force’s sixth and final mission in the Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO)-6 program series.

Artist’s concept of a SBIRS missile warning satellite in orbit. Credit: Lockheed Martin

Working in partnership with prime contractor Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman designed and built the mission payload, which is equipped with powerful scanning and staring infrared surveillance sensors that launched today aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V. SBIRS GEO-6 joins the U.S. Space Force’s constellation of satellites in support of the missile warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence areas.

In addition to the mission payload, Northrop Grumman provided propulsion, key composite structures and other critical components on the Atlas V launch vehicle. Two Northrop Grumman 63-inch diameter Graphite Epoxy Motors (GEM 63) solid rocket boosters provided additional thrust at launch to enhance the lift capability of the Atlas V launch vehicle and support the rocket’s ability to place payloads in desired orbits.

“Northrop Grumman’s payloads and components provide the military with critical missile warning capabilities for our warfighters and allies,” said Aaron Dann, vice president, Strategic Force Programs, Northrop Grumman. “The launch of SBIRS GEO-6 marks the end of a proud legacy on this program, one that involved Northrop Grumman from the very first mission in 2011, and demonstrates our continued leadership in support of missile tracking and defense architecture.”

Northrop Grumman’s proven experience in missile detection, identification, tracking and communication systems positions the company as a key provider of future early-warning missile systems that offer expanded capabilities, including the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar program, in support of the United States and allied nations. Visit the Northrop Grumman website to read more about Northrop Grumman’s missile defense capabilities.

Story by Northrop Grumman