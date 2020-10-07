Now Accepting Women’s Leadership Award Nominations

This annual award will be presented to a Laramie County woman who has exhibited exceptional leadership qualities in her professional work and/or services to others.

Past recipients of the award include; Stephanie Prescott – RE/MAX Capitol Properties, Sharon Fain – Rocky Mountain Power, Lori Schoene – ANB Bank, Ann Redman – HOPE, Linda Weppner – Century 21 Bell Real Estate, Leigh Anne Grant Manlove – District Attorney, Renee Ashworth – Express Employment Professionals, and many others.

Do you know someone who measures up? Please consider submitting a nomination on their behalf. Deadline to submit a nomination is by Friday, November 6th at 12:00 p.m. Information to nominate is available at www.CheyenneChamber.org.

In 2020, America will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment of the US Constitution, giving women across the nation the right to vote. Wyoming—as a Territory and then as a State—preceded the United States government by more than 50 years in this progressive act.

The State of Wyoming is the Equality State for its pioneering legislation allowing women to both vote and hold elected office. The Chamber of Commerce will honor this monumental anniversary during the Women’s Leadership Award Luncheon presented by State Farm Insurance – Suzanne Cork. Finalists will be invited to the Women’s Leadership Award Luncheon on Friday, December 4th, where the winner will be announced.

Special thank you to the Presenting Sponsor – State Farm Insurance – Suzanne Cork, Silver Sponsors – ANB Bank, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC, and Bronze Sponsor – Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center.

SUBMIT A NOMINATION