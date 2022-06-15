Nuclear arsenals expected to grow for first time since Cold War

Nuclear arsenals are expected to grow over the next decade after a “marginal decrease” in warheads in 2021, according to a new report.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report out Monday said that the world’s nuclear-armed states, which include the U.S., Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea, will likely increase their nuclear weapons over the next decade. Read more on The Hill.

Story by The Hill