Nuvision Credit Union Finishes 30-day food and fund drive for the Cheyenne VA’s Homeless Veterans Program

With a successful month of collecting, Nuvision Credit Union has finished a 30-day food and fund drive for the Cheyenne VA’s Homeless Veterans Program.

Nuvision’s goal of stocking the program’s shelves was supported by members, team members, and community partners, who rallied together to provide over 1500 pantry and basic household items. Funds collected by supporters allowed $1,500.00 to be presented as well to the Cheyenne VA, to be used for rehabilitated veterans transitioning from homelessness or placed into the workforce.

The VA’s Homeless Veterans Program provides aid to local veterans who are struggling to get on their feet, feed themselves or their families, as well as support via career opportunities and placement. Recognizing the duty to our nation each of these veterans have courageously fulfilled, Nuvision takes this opportunity to show gratitude, support, and consider this program a duty to them.

Nuvision team members from both the 18th Street and Converse Avenue branches transported collected items on Thursday, August 6th, and proudly presented Sabrina Adkins, Cheyenne VAMC Associate Director of Patient Care as well Barb Sowin of Voluntary Services with a new American flag to be flown on the grounds of the VA.

For more information on this program or to see how you may get involved, contact Barb Sowin, Voluntary Services Coordinator, at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center (307) 778-7550, extension 7062.