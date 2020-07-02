Nuvision Credit Union Supports Veterans Through “Helping Heroes” Project

Nuvision Credit Union launches a new project this week as part of the NuvisionCares Program, called Helping Heroes.

From July 1st through July 31st, Nuvision has set a goal is to stock the Cheyenne VA Medical Center’s food pantry, part of their Homeless Veteran’s Program.

The VA’s Homeless Veteran’s Program provides aid to local veterans who are struggling to get on their feet, feed themselves or their families, as well as support via career opportunities and placement. Items provided to those who seek help include food and personal care supplies, and gift cards for household items, clothing, or fuel. Recognizing the duty to our nation each of these veterans have courageously fulfilled, Nuvision takes this opportunity to show gratitude, support, and consider this program a duty to them.

From July 1st through the 31st, local Nuvision branches will collect non-perishable food, personal care items and financial donations for this program by way of donation boxes located within the branch lobbies, located at 414 E. 18th Street and 4385 Converse Avenue in Cheyenne.

You can help support this program from a safe, social distance when dropping off items, or contributing online. All financial donations will be committed to the purchase of gift cards for the program to distribute as needed.

The Nuvision team is committed to honoring military heroes right here at home, knowing these opportunities to give and support are a life-line during tough times.

