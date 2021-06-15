NuVision Donates nearly 4,000 gallons of Fuel on Memorial Day to Military Members

More than twenty local Nuvision team and family members volunteered their time to support Cheyenne’s military community this past Memorial Day. NuVision organized the effort to remember and honor those who’ve sacrificed all for their country.

A line formed before 6:30 AM for the 8:00 AM start time at the Maverik station located at the corner of Pershing Blvd. and North College Drive. Two hours later, nearly 4,000 gallons of fuel were distributed to more than 300 past and present service members.

This year marks the third year for the event, held in 2018 on F.E. Warren’s base and in 2019 at the same Maverik location. Volunteers traveled from as far as Alaska to participate in the event, which has become something the group looks forward to each year. Dogs and Tags of Wyoming were on hand to show support and spread awareness of their mission and promote details for their annual golf fundraiser. Nuvision strongly focuses on supporting veterans throughout their service region, and they donated $2,000 to Dogs and Tags of Wyoming.

Nuvision offered thanks to the Cheyenne Police Department, as well as Maverik and 103.3 KRAN teams, for their continued support and care for this annual event.

