On the Forefront of Next Generation Radar Excellence

Northrop Grumman’s long-range radar, an advanced digital radar available in the market today, has been officially recognized by the U.S. government as the AN/TPY-5(V)1 making it the newest multi-mission air-surveillance radar available to the U.S. military and its international partners.

AN/TPY-5(V)1 is a digital multi-mode ground radar deployed and in operation, today.

“The AN/TPY-5(V)1 provides enhanced surveillance and a robust multifunction capability,” said Mike Meaney, vice president, land and maritime sensors, Northrop Grumman. “This S-band system features advanced electronic protection combined with a high degree of mobility that will help ensure survivability in today’s complex battlespace.”

Strategic Mobility Provides Key Advantage in Today’s Complex Battlespace

The United States continuously seeks to acquire a strategic cross-domain military arsenal to ensure that trusted, versatile solutions are always readily available to protect warfighters – domestically and internationally – during any mission.

A military force that can move more quickly across both familiar and hostile terrain will prevail over adversaries. As the military operating environment becomes more lethal, strategic mobility can help transform modern warfare.

AN/TPY-5(V)1’s size and form factor have been optimized for expeditionary operation on a modern, global battlefield, making its intrinsic capability to self-deploy, emplace and displace in minutes – a key discriminator compared to other systems.

Similarly, advanced digital AESA architecture and C2 integration have come together in the AN/TPY-5(V)1 S-band radar to enable protection and situational understanding for warfighters.

Delivering Performance Today, Designed for Growth Tomorrow

Facing the challenges of fifth-generation fighters, hypersonic weapons, unmanned systems and ballistic missiles, the AN/TPY-5(V)1’s proven performance has been demonstrated in multiple test events, with each one further establishing and verifying the system’s advanced technical capability.

Designed for growth, it can provide the performance expected in today’s highly contested and congested battlespace, while its advanced software-defined architecture allows for rapid updates to counter new and emerging threats. Updates can be completed via software in hours or even minutes with this system, compared to weeks or months required for traditional ground-based radars.

To learn more about the AN/TPY-5(V)1, visit this site.

Story by Northrop Grumman