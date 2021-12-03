Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Has Begun
Understanding the best health insurance plan for you can feel complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. From now until January 15, 2022, you can work with a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming insurance agent to make sure you get the coverage you need for 2022.
When shopping for coverage for yourself or your family, here’s everything you need to know about open enrollment this year.
What is Open Enrollment?
- Open Enrollment is the time when you can purchase, change, or renew your health insurance coverage through BCBSWY.com/shopping or Healthcare.gov.
When is Open Enrollment?
- 2022 Open Enrollment is November 1, 2021 – January 15, 2022.
- Coverage for people who sign up during Open Enrollment before December 15 starts January 1, 2022.
- Coverage for people who sign up between December 16, 2021 – January 16, 2022, begins February 1, 2022.
NEW – This Year!
Additional Cost-Savings
There are several low-cost plans available for 2022, because of the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The ARP expanded the availability of financial assistance for coverage through the Marketplace, making financial assistance available to more people and at greater levels. You may qualify for assistance even if you did not previously. As a result of the ARP, four in five consumers will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month.
Pediatric Dental
If you don’t require pediatric dental coverage, then we have a plan for you! New this year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming offers two Silver health plans which allow you to opt out of this coverage, and it may save you money.
Preparing for Open Enrollment
To prepare for open enrollment, here’s what you’ll need to make the enrollment process much smoother and faster.
- Your social security number(s) for you and whomever will be on your plan
- An estimate of your 2022 income
- Facts about dependents you would like to cover
- An understanding of your medical needs
What Else Should You Know?
- All Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming plans offered through the Health Insurance Marketplace cover essential health benefits, pre-existing conditions, and preventative care.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming health insurance is widely accepted, with more than 98% of Wyoming hospitals and providers participating in our network.
- Most Marketplace enrollees qualify for cost-assistance.
- Call your local Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming agents, Melissa Ramsey at 307-829-3465 and Granger Gallegos at 307-432-2824 to help you find the right coverage for you and your family.
- You can also call Wyoming 211 to connect with a Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator who can guide you through the process.
