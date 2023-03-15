Postcards from the Isles with guest artist Ben Shafer, French horn & En Avant Dance Studio Dancers

CSO and Maestro William Intriligator invite you to close our season-long, world tour and the 2022/23 season on April 15 at 7:30pm with Postcards from the Isles. This spectacular concert features English and Irish composers including Vaughan Williams, Stanford and Elgar’s incredible Enigma Variations.

CSO’s principal horn, Ben Shafer and dancers from En Avant Dance Studio will also be featured. Sponsored by Halladay Motors. Guest Artists Underwritten by Myra Monfort & Bill Runyan.

Vaughan Williams, The Wasps Overture, featuring En Avant Dance Studio

Gipps, Horn Concerto, op. 58, featuring Ben Shafer

Stanford, Irish Rhapsody No. 1

Elgar, Enigma Variations

Tickets $10-$50; Livestream $25 per household. Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center