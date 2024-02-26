Home » News

Powell man sentenced for defrauding the U.S. Forest Service

Ronald Ostrom, age 54, of Powell, Wyoming, was sentenced to two years’ probation, including six  months of home confinement, for 6 felony convictions related to stealing a horse owned by the U.S.  Forest Service. The sentence also included restitution in the amount of $11,747, a fine of $2,500, and  special assessments totaling $600. 

Ostrom was convicted by a federal jury in Nov. 2023 on one count of stealing government property,  one count of concealing and retaining government property, two counts of making false documents,  and two counts of making false statements. Ostrom is a retired U.S. Forest Service employee.  According to evidence presented at trial, and the jury’s verdict, Ostrom stole a government-owned  horse when he retired from the Forest Service and made multiple false statements to cover up this  theft.  

This crime was investigated by the U.S. Forest Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney  Michael J. Elmore. 

Case No. 22-CR-00060




