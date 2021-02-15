Programs & Facilities Office to Reopen to Public on March 1

CHEYENNE – The Programs & Facilities office in the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) will reopen to the public on Monday, March 1st. Office hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Masks are required in the building and ask the public to maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The Program & Facilities office is currently closed to the public and open by appointment only through Friday, February 26th.

The Programs & Facilities office is the main hub to register for recreation adult sports, recreation youth sports, and general activities such as horsemanship, tai chi, yoga, taekwondo, recreation gymnastics, and childcare programs. The office also accommodates facility rentals for park shelters, the Kiwanis Community House, Youth Activity & Community Center, Pioneer Park Center, and other athletic facilities around town.

The Programs & Facilities Division can be reached at 307-637-6423. Additional information can also be found at www.cheyennerec.org/facility-rentals