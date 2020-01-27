Red-Hot Competition at the Boys & Girls Club Chili Challenge

The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne’s 12th Annual Chili Challenge is this Friday, January 31st at Little America (2800 W. Lincolnway).

Guests can join for a chili tasting, people’s choice voting, silent auction, beer, booth competitions and balloon-twisting. This is fun for all ages and is family friendly. All proceeds go to the Club & help create Great Futures for Boys & Girls Club Members.

Ticket Cost: $20 Adults, $5 Kids (6-11), Free (Under 6)

Call 307-778-6674 with questions, get your tickets at the Club (515 W. Jefferson Rd.) OR day of at the door!

Can’t make it? Text CC20 to 52182 to donate, vote or even absentee bid on Silent Auction Items!

