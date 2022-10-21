Reduced fluoride levels in Cheyenne’s drinking water

Supply availability will cause a reduced level of supplemental fluoride in Cheyenne’s drinking water beginning on or around Monday, October 24, 2022. The Board of Public Utilities’ (BOPU) supplier of granular, pure, fluoride is not able to provide its product at this time, nor has a future delivery schedule been received by BOPU staff.

Fluoride in Cheyenne’s drinking water comes from two sources, naturally occurring minerals and supplemental fluoride added at the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant. Cheyenne’s drinking water normally contains around 0.7 mg/L of fluoride, which is the recommended optimal fluoride concentration to promote dental health. Without supplemental fluoride, this is reduced to approximately 0.5 mg/L.

Reducing the amount of fluoride in the water supply does not pose a health risk for Cheyenne’s water users and the water continues to be safe to drink. “We are notifying our customers so they can make informed decisions about their dental health as reduced fluoride in the water supply may provide lower than normal protections against tooth decay.” said Brad Brooks, Director of the Board of Public Utilities.

Customers concerned about the reduced amount of fluoride in Cheyenne’s water are encouraged to contact their doctor or dental service provider regarding recommended alternatives.