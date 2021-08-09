Register Now for Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Trap Shoot

It’s time to register for the third annual Trap Shoot hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and presented by RE/MAX Capitol Properties.

This premier Chamber event, scheduled for Friday, August 20, at the Cheyenne Trap and Skeet Club, is a favorite for trap-shooting enthusiasts. Teams will compete in two trap rounds, including one round of 25 targets from the 16-yard line and the next round of 25 targets from the 20-yard line. Prizes for high and second overall team scores and high overall female and male shooters will be awarded.

Space is limited to 40 teams, and advance registration is required. The cost is $375 for a team of five and $75 for individuals. A 50/50 Jackpot will be available for $25 each. Dinner from Brodelle’s BBQ is included. Guests are welcome to attend the event to watch the teams compete and enjoy games, drawings, and activities all day long. A silent auction is included.

Check-in begins at noon. The first round of teams will start shooting at 1:00 p.m. and proceed through the afternoon. A trophy presentation and dinner will cap off the event once all teams have finished shooting. Guest dinner tickets are available for $25 each.

The event supports the Chamber’s advocacy initiatives benefitting military, infrastructure, and economic growth in the Cheyenne area.

Register online here or call the Chamber at 307-638-3388 for more information.

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1907 and is more than 1,000 members strong. Using guiding core competencies, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce demonstrates leadership by advocating for business at all levels of government and promoting our community to make the Cheyenne area a better place to live, work, and do business.