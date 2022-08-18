Registration Now Open for Youth Basketball Grades 3rd through 6th

You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, but all that can change. Registration is now open to sign up your child(ren) for youth basketball. Early registration will end, Thursday, Sept. 15th.

This program will consist of both girls’ and boys’ teams, for those entering grades 3rd through 6th. This league develops fundamental basketball skills such as passing, shooting, dribbling, and the rules of the game. All skill levels are welcomed!

Late registration will run from September 16th to September 29th, wherein a $25 late fee will be added if space is available. After September 29th, registration will be closed, so make sure to sign your child up today! Practices will begin on October 17th at multiple elementary schools throughout the city. Games will start on November 5th and run until December 17th. Games will be played Friday evenings and Saturday mornings at the Meadowlark, David Romero Youth Activity Center, and Anderson. We look forward to seeing your little ones on the court this season!

Volunteer coaches are also needed!

Register online or in person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.). For more information, contact Harley Tekerman at (307) 637-6408 or htekerman@cheyennecity.org.