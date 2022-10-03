Returning to the Office: The Current, Preferred and Future State of Remote Work

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Gallup estimates 70+ million U.S. workers can do their job working remotely

Only two in 10 remote-capable employees are currently working fully on-site

When an employee’s location preference doesn’t match their current work location, burnout rises while engagement drops

The “Great Global Work-From-Home Experiment” created by the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we work and expect to work far into the future.

As organizations ease back into office life, employees and employers are navigating a new chapter in this experiment. One that is now blending remote work flexibility and on-site work.

This new chapter is just beginning to write itself as 2022 progresses and more employees return to the office for at least part of their week.

Navigating the journey back to the office and crafting a long-term remote work strategy will require a clear understanding of how organizations are structuring remote work flexibility and what is working best for employees.