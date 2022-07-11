Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for LCCC Greenway Underpass set for July 13

The City of Cheyenne will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Laramie County Community College (LCCC)/Sweetgrass Greenway underpass at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. The event will take place near the new underpass on the north side of E. College Drive. Parking is available at LCCC in Lot N, located near the campus residence hall.

The recently completed project is located on E. College Dr. near the LCCC campus and the Sweetgrass housing development and provides a safe, grade separated crossing for bicyclists and pedestrians under E. College Dr. and connects significant portions of existing Greenway to the north of College Dr. to new Greenway located in the Sweetgrass development to the south.

The LCCC/Sweetgrass underpass is funded with 2017 voter-approved Sixth Penny Sales Tax, and Wyoming Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration grants.

Since voter approval on the Sixth Penny Sales Tax ballot in 1991, the Greater Cheyenne Greenway has grown to encompass over 45 miles of bicycle and pedestrian paths in the Capital City. The 10-foot-wide concrete paths provide connectivity throughout Cheyenne for recreation, transportation, and relaxation. The greenway snakes along Crow and Dry Creek, parks, schools, neighborhoods, and commercial centers. It stretches from Four Mile Road at the Pointe subdivision to the north, Sweetgrass subdivision to the south, Interstate 25 to the west, and the expanding Saddle Ridge subdivision to the east.

For more information, and maps of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, visit the website.

Story by the City of Cheyenne