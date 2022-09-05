Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The New Carey/Kennedy Greenway Connector

The City of Cheyenne will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Carey Avenue/Kennedy Road Greenway Connector Tuesday, September 6th, at 3 p.m. The event will take place near the Botanic Gardens located in Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. Parking is available in the Botanic Gardens’ lot.

The recently completed project connects to the existing greenway located along Central Avenue and Sloan’s Lake and will provide much-needed pedestrian and bike connectivity along Carey. This segment represents an important investment in the City’s Greenway infrastructure.

The Carey/Kennedy Greenway Connector is funded by the 2017 voter-approved Sixth Penny Sales Tax, and grants provided through the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

Since voter approval on the Sixth Penny Sales Tax ballot in 1991, the Greater Cheyenne Greenway has grown to encompass over 45 miles of safe, separated, bicycle, and pedestrian paths in the capital city. The 10-foot-wide concrete paths provide connectivity throughout Cheyenne for recreation and transportation. The greenway snakes along Crow and Dry Creek, parks, schools, neighborhoods, and commercial centers. It stretches from Four Mile Road at the Pointe subdivision to the north, Sweetgrass subdivision to the south, Interstate 25 to the west, and the expanding Saddle Ridge subdivision to the east.

For more information, and maps of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, visit the Greenway website.

Story by the City of Cheyenne